LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.57% to $2129.00, copper price down by 0.68% to $6759.00, lead price down by 0.43% to $2290.00, nickel price down by 3.01% to $11590.00, tin price stood at $20700.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $3104.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
