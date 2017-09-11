Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

President Sargsyan sends condolence telegram to President of Mexico


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto on September 11 on the occasion of the powerful earthquake that claimed numerous lives and caused great devastations, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President of Armenia.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration