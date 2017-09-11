ARMENPRESS and Greek national news agency deepen cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency and Athens-Macedonian News Agency of Greece have signed cooperation agreement. The cooperation agreement was signed in the sidelines of “New Silk Road” forum in Thessaloniki by the Director of Athens-Macedonian News Agency Michalis Psilos and Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan. According to the agreement, the Armenian and Greek news agencies strengthen cooperation in the spheres of information and exchange of experience.

During the forum it was mentioned that the news agencies of the participant countries of the “New Silk Road” have an important role in the restoration of the Silk Road. Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan gave a speech at the forum. Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras was present at the forum and gave a speech too.