President of Artsakh receives minister of territorial administration and development of Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on September 11 minister of territorial administration and development of the Republic of Armenia David Lokyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the  Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the cooperation of Artsakh and Armenia in the corresponding spheres were touched upon during the meeting.



