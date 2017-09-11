Son of Azerbaijani diversionist jailed in Artsakh spreads disinformation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Kurdoghlu Askerov, the son of diversionist Dilham Askerov jailed in the Republic of Artsakh mentioned yesterday in an interview with reporters that it’s already 7 months they have no information about his father.

In this connection, in response to the inquiry of ARMENPRESS news agency, Nagorno Karabakh Eteri Musayelyan reminded that on May 10 and June 21 f the current year the ICRC issued statements according to which the ICRC representatives visited D. Askerov and Sh. Guliyev for getting acquainted with the detention conditions and the treatment towards them, as well as to ensure contact between the prisoners and their relatives.

By the way, the Azerbaijani media have also referred to that issue. Particularly, on August 30 the Azerbaijani APA agency published the comment of Communication Officer of the ICRC Mission in Azerbaijan Ilakha Guseynova, according to which the ICRC mission had visited D. Askerov and Sh. Guliyev. “According to its mission, the ICRC regularly visits prisoners to monitor the detention conditions and treatment towards them, as well as to ensure contact between the prisoners and their relatives”, Guseynova told APA.