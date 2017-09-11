To restore NK conflict settlement talks it’s necessary to first restore atmosphere for negotiations – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. To restore substantial talks on NagornoKarabakh conflict settlement it’s necessary to first restore atmosphere for negotiations, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the parliament of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told the reporters.

“When we say atmosphere for the negotiation process we first of all mean the full implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg”, Ashotyan said.

According to him, implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg is important for creating the trustworthy, safe atmosphere that will prevent military operations, clashes and provocations which will give an opportunity to proceed with the substantial talks over the proposals presented by the Co-chairs.