President Sargsyan hosts Georgia’s Vice PM, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 11 hosted Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze who arrived in Armenia on a working visit, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides discussed the Armenian-Georgian mutual partnership in different spheres and the programs aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties, as well as the implementation process of agreements reached at a high level.

The Armenian President attached importance to regular mutual visits which, according to him, are a good chance to discuss the current level of cooperation and the new opportunities to deepen the relations.

The Georgian FM expressed gratitude to friendly Armenia for the significant assistance provided for extinguishing the major forest fires in Borjomi.

In addition to bilateral ties, the two officials also discussed the Armenian-Georgian mutual partnership within the frames of international structures, as well as issues relating to the development of relations at multilateral format. They exchanged views on current regional, international affairs and challenges, as well as touched upon the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.