Armenia’s Prosecutor General participates in 22nd annual IAP conference in Beijing, China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan departed for China to participate in the 22nd annual conference of the International Association of Prosecutors in Beijing September 11-15.

The theme for the conference is "Prosecution in the Public Interest - Facing the challenges and opportunities in changing societies".

The 22nd IAP Annual Conference will put special emphasis on three important global developments and look into the domestic challenges that follow to ensure that prosecution remains in the public interest:

Digitalization & Prosecution Judicial Cooperation The growing urban populations and prosecution

Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office is a member of the International Association of Prosecutors since 1999.