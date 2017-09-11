UK supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts – Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom welcomes and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs directed towards negotiations between the sides aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth said at a press conference dedicated to the recent developments over the Karabakh conflict, the diplomatic efforts aimed at peacefully settling the conflict, reports Armenpress.

“Over the years we have assisted a number of programs for different groups to meet and jointly discuss the paths to reach lasting peace. We have concentrated on another equally important direction – inter-state debate in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh on peace preparation. This program focuses on all layers of society who must be engaged in internal debates. It is also important to engage the youth who have no idea how the life was before the conflict, present to them the possible benefits of peace”, the Ambassador said, stating that the embassy is ready to assist the initiatives aimed at contributing to peacefully solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and reaching reconciliation. She said this will enable to contribute to increasing level of security in the region.