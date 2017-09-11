Armenian FM holds meeting with Georgian counterpart in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on September 11 in Yerevan with Georgia’s foreign minister and Vice PM Mikheil Janelidze.

During the meeting, the sides were pleased to note that the relations of the two neighboring countries are significantly developing during the recent years. In this context, both sides attached importance to the contribution of the foreign ministries in the implementation of agreements reached between the Armenian and Georgian leaders.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that Nalbandian and Janelidze discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda.

The ministers touched upon partnership in international structures, inter-parliamentary relations, commercial ties, transportation infrastructures, cooperation in the energy sector, culture, tourism and others.

The meeting also touched upon the actions for solving the Georgia-Armenians’ issues.

The sides also exchanged ideas over several regional and international matters.

Edward Nalbandian briefed Mikheil Janelidze on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for creating relevant conditions for the advancement of the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.