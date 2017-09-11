Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Armenian Culture Days to be held in China, South Korea


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian musicians and bands will participate in the Culture Days of Armenia events in China and South Korea September 14-17.

The events will feature performances by Goght ethno-folk band, as well as a fashion show by Teryan culture center.

An exhibition of photos from the Tekeyan Center Foundation will also be held.



