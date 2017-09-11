YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, says the ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ scandal is just starting, reports Armenpress.

Ashotyan told reporters that he recently participated in the political forum of the European People’s Party and the large representative gathering organized by the Council of Europe during which he raised those issues and received a reaction from the European partners.

“I think that the delegates of all countries especially at the PACE format should exert pressures on their national governments so that to be consistent with complete examination of the presented facts. I think all concerned European institutions must be consistent in full disclosure of this scandal and the process to punish those who are guilty”, Ashotyan said.

According to him it is obvious that different countries have different interests in our region and they cannot always coincide with Armenia’s views, however, the presented facts over Azerbaijani corruption links with European political structures are scandalous and irritating. “For a long time we consider the European institutions as a place of democracy, transparency and clean work. This is a general scandal. We are interested in the Azerbaijani concrete political corruption mechanisms. I am confident that anti-Armenian pressures have been used in those mechanisms. These money is not only for concealing the human rights problems in Azerbaijan, for raising Azerbaijan’s reputation, but also for carrying out anti-Armenian activity”, he stated.