US military presence in Syria is a violation of international law – Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The US military presence in Syria violates the international law, but this possibility for fighting against terrorism must be used, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said summing up the results of talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, TASS reports.

“From the very start we have consistently taken a very clear stance. All those who are on the Syrian soil or Syria’s airspace without the consent of the Syrian government violate the international law”, Lavrov said. “Here Russia, as well as Iran’s representatives, including the representatives of the Hezbollah movement, work upon a direct invitation of Syria’s legitimate authorities”.

Earlier Syria’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs announced that the US presence in the country is ‘illegal and unacceptable’ since it has not been approved by the Syrian government. The deputy minister added that the US should withdraw its troops from Syria.

