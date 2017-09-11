Opposition’s proposal on withdrawing Armenia from EEU doesn’t comply with foreign policy & economic interests, senior MP says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENRESS. The opposition Yelk bloc’s suggestion on Armenia leaving the Eurasian Economic Union doesn’t comply with the country’s foreign policy and foreign economic interests, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan said.

“This initiative doesn’t fit into the circles of priorities of our foreign policy”, Ashotyan said.

He added that the opposition’s bill must still be debated in a relevant committee.

“I believe that it is my committee that will lead the debates. We didn’t yet receive the document. When we do, we will discuss it in detail”, he said.

The Yelk opposition party submitted a bill, proposing to start the withdrawal process of Armenia from the EEU.