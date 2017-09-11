Armenia, Iran facilitate mutual trade and customs control

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran facilitate mutual trade and customs control.

The Armenian Parliament discussed the bill to ratify the agreement on joint use of Meghri-Norduz border gate between the governments of Armenia and Iran, reports Armenpress.

Vice Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Vakhtang Mirumyan reminded that the agreement has been signed on December 21, 2016 the main goal of which is to facilitate the mutual trade and customs control between the two countries.

“The launch of joint gate and its operation means elimination of double control and procedures. The second part of the agreement clearly mentions the steps which facilitate the movement of goods via means of transport, as well as the passenger transportations”, Mirumyan said.

He added that here they avoid customs value decision making procedures. The customs control is being carried out by the country of entry.