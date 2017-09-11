Zoya Barseghyan appointed acting director of Information & PR department of Government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Zoya Barseghyan has been appointed as acting director of the information and PR department of the Armenian government.

Barseghyan is a journalist by profession.

She began her career in Noratert newspaper in 1998.

From 2000-2010 she worked in ARMENPRESS news agency, serving as deputy director/editor-in-chief from 2004.

From 2010-2014 Barseghyan served as director of the PR department of the ministry of territorial administration, and later from 2014-2016 she was the head of the PR department of Idea Foundation.

Zoya Barseghyan taught PR in the Faculty of Journalist of YSU from 2011 to 2013.

She was involved in international projects as a PR consultant in the recent period.