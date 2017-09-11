Civil aviation chief holds meeting with chairman of Israel-Armenia chamber of commerce

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation held a meeting with the delegation of Tsvi Kan-Tor, chairman of the Israel-Armenia Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation briefed the civil aviation chief on the intention of establishing a logistics center near the Shirak airport in Gyumri.

Avetisyan welcomed this program and presented the possible potential of Shirak airport and expressed readiness to support the idea.

The meeting also focused on flights from Israel to Armenia.