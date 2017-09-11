Eastern Europe men’s beach volleyball championship held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The men’s beach volleyball championship of Eastern European countries was held in Yerevan, Armenia.

Teams from Armenia (2 teams), Russia (6 teams), Ukraine (2 teams), Poland, Israel, Belarus, Lithuania and Georgia participated in the event.

Russia’s Maxim Sivolov-Igor Velichko pair defeated their compatriot Ruslan Dayanov-Yuri Bogatov pair in the final.

The best result of the Armenian team was the 9th position of Angrey Simon-Ashot Balabekyan pair, which gave them crucial ranking points which the team needs for participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.