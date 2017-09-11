Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with French Ambassador


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 11 held a meeting with French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Yerevan, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister highly appreciated the Ambassador’s contribution to further strengthening the Armenian-French unique ties during his tenure.

FM Nalbandian awarded the French Ambassador with the Foreign Ministry’s Honorary Medal for his significant contribution.

Edward Nalbandian wished success to Jean-Francois Charpentier in his further activities.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration