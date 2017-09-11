Armenia, EU are steadily advancing towards common goal – says envoy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The EU-Armenia agreement will open a new chapter in bilateral relations, EU Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Piotr Switalski told a press conference on the sidelines of the Assistance Initiative for Organic Agriculture program in Yerevan.

“We are preparing for signing the agreement, we continue internal preparations, and I haven’t yet seen any sign from the Armenian side which would contradict our joint programs and tendency. We are steadily moving towards the realization of a common goal. I hope we will assist each other within the framework of this agreement, by brining cooperation to new levels also in the agriculture sector itself. I greatly believe that the Armenian organic agriculture sector will spread towards Europe. We will give enhanced assistance to the agriculture sector in the future as well”, he said.

The European Union-Armenia agreement is expected to the signed in November during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.