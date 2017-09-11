Jailed Azerbaijani opposition media executive released

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Mehman Aliyev, the jailed director of the Turan opposition news agency of Azerbaijan, has been released, APA reports.

The media executive was released after a September 11 Court hearing on the case.

Mehman Aliyev told reporters he had appealed to President Ilham Aliyev for his release.

The Turan director was arrested on August 28 for tax evasion.

The news agency however, denied any wrongdoing, and said that authorities were framing them to obstruct their activities.

Mehman Aliyev was facing up to 7 years in prison.