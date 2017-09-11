NATO Rapid Trident 2017 drills kick off in Ukraine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Rapid Trident 2017 military exercises have kicked off in Lvov region, Ukraine, the defense ministry of Ukraine said.

Rapid Trident is an annual, multinational exercise that serves as the validation for Ukraine's Ministry of Defense unit currently undergoing at the Ukrainian-led Combat Training Center, under the advisement of allied and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place Sept. 8-23, 2017, at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine.



Rapid Trident 2017 involves approximately 2500 personnel from 14 nations, including Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Italy, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



The exercise is focused on peacekeeping and stability operations to ensure a safe and secure environment. It is composed of a multinational, brigade-level, computer-assisted command post exercise, integrated with a battalion-level field training exercise and a platoon-level situational training exercise.



The exercise will also include integrated air and ground training near Starokonstantinov, Ukraine, with a focus on aeromedical evacuation, tactical airlift/airdrop, logistics planning and equipment preparation.



The Rapid Trident exercise series is held at the request of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.