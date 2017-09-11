Minister Karayan awarded for contribution to Eurasian integration

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan has received an award for the ‘Personal contribution to the Eurasian economic integration’ within the frames of ‘Reputation’ awards held in Moscow on the Financier Day, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The award has been given to the minister by the organizers with a following comment:

“Suren Karayan has actively participated in Armenia’s membership process to the Eurasian Economic Union.

As deputy finance minister of Armenia Suren Karayan was coordinating a wide range of integration issues of Armenia’s financial market to the Eurasian common financial market, as well as was controlling the integration agenda in the field of budgetary and tax policy.

Currently as a minister of economic development and investments of Armenia, the integration development issues of our countries in economy, industry, financial, monetary and fiscal fields are being successfully implemented through the participation of Suren Karayan”.