Int’l Hrant Dink Award ceremony to be held on Dink’s birthday Sep. 15

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The 9th annual International Hrant Dink award will be held on September 15, the birthday of Istanbul-Armenian scholar Hrant Dink, Agos reports.

Each year the award is granted to two individuals; one from Turkey and one from abroad. In addition to the award itself, after an annual scanning and reviewing process, the Award Committee makes a selection of individuals, institutions, organisations and initiatives that pursue activities in line with the principles of Hrant Dink Award and announces their names to the public during the award ceremony under the title of “Sparks”.

The International Hrant Dink Award is presented to individuals, organisations and groups that give inspiration and hope to people for holding on to their struggle, that work for a more liberal and fair world free from discrimination, racism and violence, who take personal risks for achieving those ideals, who break the stereotypes and use the language of peace.



With this award, the International Hrant Dink Foundation aims to remind to all those who struggle for these ideals that their voices are heard, their works are visible, that they are not alone as well as to encourage entire humanity to fight for their ideals.

Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of Istanbul's Agos newspaper, was shot dead outside his office in 2007.