Labor force demand rises in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The labor force demand has increased in May, June and July of 2017 compared to the same months of 2016, according to the data published by the National Statistical Service of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

In May 2017, the labor force demand comprised 2711 compared to the 2392 of the previous year. In June this number was 3098 compared to the 2612 of 2016, whereas in July the labor force demand has increased by 444, comprising 3190.

The number of non-recurring jobs in July comprised 585.

The number of officially registered average monthly unemployed people has decreased from April to May of 2017.