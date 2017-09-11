Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Putin awards Russian Ambassador to Armenia with Order of Honor


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President Vladimir Putin awarded the Russian Ambassadors to Armenia, Poland, Syria and Greece with the Order of Honor, the Kremlin said.

“Award Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin with the Order of Honor for great contribution in implementing Russia’s foreign policy” the decree said.



