Right to appoint prime minister is given to RPA – Gagik Tsarukyan on 2018 PM’s candidate

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Tsarukyan faction of the Parliament will express its opinion over the candidate of Prime Minister of 2018 only when the ruling Republican Party will present its candidate, head of the faction Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“You should know that the right to appoint a prime minister is given to the RPA. During the parliamentary elections they have received the maximum number of votes 50+1, and they are the ones who will decide and propose”, he said.

Asked how he assesses the work of government led by PM Karen Karapetyan, Tsarukyan said: “I have said eight months ago that Karen Karapetyan is my friend, he presented the program and tries to implement it. I don’t think it is right that a friend expresses an opinion about his friend. When I meet with him, I tell him both the negative and the positive. Today the positive is seen since the 25-30% bank interest rates have decreased to 8-10%, and today the number of tourists has increased by more than 25%. He will present what works he has done, and based on that we will express our opinion”.