“Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. After the recent corruption scandals, the Azerbaijani ruling powers, led by their president, are spasmodic and are attempting to find new platforms to spread their lies, Vice-Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told a press briefing, commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement at the Islamic Cooperation Conference, where he said that “Nagorno Karabakh is a territory of historical Azerbaijan”.

“One must first of all have a history prior to having historic territories. Azerbaijan has only a 99 year old history. Let me say for comparison, the famous Manchester United [football club] is 40 years older than Azerbaijan”, Sharmazanov said.

Commenting on Aliyev’s accusations that Armenians have allegedly destroyed Islamic monuments and are Islamophobic , Sharmazanov stressed that from this perspective, any democratic nation can take Armenia’s experience. Only 2500 Kurdish Muslims live in Armenia, while under the new Constitution the country has enables that small community to have a lawmaker in the Parliament.

“This is yet another ridiculous statement, which stem from the fact that the Azerbaijani leadership is facing a force majeure. Reports have emerged that Azerbaijan has financed terrorism, Western media presented facts about Azerbaijani corruption scandals, therefore the Azerbaijani ruling power is trying to deviate the arrows, but they are failing”, he said.

Commenting on Aliyev’s statement that Armenians are destroying Islamic monuments, Sharmazanov reminded that the Blue Mosque is operating in downtown Yerevan, which is a symbol of Yerevan.

“Prior to speaking about destruction of monuments, it would be better if they’d refreshed their memory, they have destroyed tens of thousands of Armenian cross-stones in Nakhijevan”, he said.