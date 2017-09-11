Footage shows apocalyptic consequences of Irma storm in Florida

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Social media users are showing footage from Florida, US, where the powerful Irma storm ravaged through after pounding the Caribbean islands.

One of the videos shows how the wind rips off the roof of a building in Miami.

One of the locals posted a video showing the flooded business district of Miami.

More than 3,3 million people in the US state of Florida are out of power supply because of the powerful Irma storm, Associated Press reported.

It is expected that power supply will be cut even more as the storm is moving north. The airports of Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa have been shut down.

Nearly 400 schools in Miami-Dade have been shut down.

More than 116,000 people have been accommodated in 530 temporary shelters.

US President Donald Trump declared the entire territory of the state a disaster zone.

Irma reached Florida September 10.