North Korea threatens 'pain and suffering' ahead of UN sanctions vote

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. North Korea threatened the US that it will pay a "due price" if harsh sanctions against North Korea are agreed at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York Monday, CNN reports.

"The DPRK is ready and willing to use any form of ultimate means," the statement said of the North Korean foreign ministry said.

"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history."

The UN Security Council is due to vote Monday on new restrictions on North Korea, including an oil embargo, a ban on North Korean laborers and an asset freeze on leader Kim Jong Un.