Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 90 people have died in a massive earthquake in Mexico, the country’s interior ministry said, RIA Novosti reports.

The magnitude 8.2 quake hit the country on September 8.

CNN reports the quake's epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, some 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) southeast of Mexico's capital and 74 miles (120 kilometers) off the coast.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami was confirmed in Mexico, with one wave coming in at 5.8 feet (1.75 meter).