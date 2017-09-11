Former Turkish minister faces 95 years imprisonment in US probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkish former economy minister Zafer Caglayan faces up to 95 years imprisonment, Cumhurriyet reports.

A New York Court issued an arrest warrant for the former politician.

Caglayan is charged with running illicit funds engaged in money laundering and assisting Iran’s economy.

New York authorities said Caglayan lied to US officials regarding deals with Iran, which were banned under US sanctions. Caglayan is believed to have accepted millions of dollars in bribes during his tenure as minister.

Caglayan had resigned after the corruption scandal emerged in Turkey, which included several acting ministers, as well as then PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his son Bilal.