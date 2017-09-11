Rafael Nadal wins 3rd US Open title

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Rafael Nadal won his third US Open and 16th career grand slam title Sunday, beating No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, CNN Sports reports.

Nadal further solidified his standing as the world's No. 1 male player and trails only Roger Federer, who has 19 major titles, on the all-time men's grand slam singles list.

"It's just unbelievable what happened this year, no?" Nadal said on the court after the win.