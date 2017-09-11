Rescuers find 3 lost mountaineers safe & sound on Mount Aragats
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers have found the three mountaineers who got lost on Mount Aragats in Armenia.
Rescuers were notified September 10, 21:48, that three people, two of whom Georgian citizens, have climbed Mount Aragats and are unable to find their way back.
Rescuers were dispatched to the scene and located the missing mountaineers safe and sound.
It turns out the three got lost as they didn’t stay with their team.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:38 Ara Zohrabyan re-elected as Chairman of Chamber of Advocates
- 11:37 Footage shows apocalyptic consequences of Irma storm in Florida
- 11:32 North Korea threatens 'pain and suffering' ahead of UN sanctions vote
- 11:15 Former Turkish minister faces 95 years imprisonment in US probe
- 11:13 Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90
- 11:04 Rafael Nadal wins 3rd US Open title
- 11:02 Rescuers find 3 lost mountaineers safe & sound on Mount Aragats
- 10:51 Parliament discusses agreement on visa-free travel between Armenia and Moldova
- 10:49 OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of Hadrut region
- 10:44 President Sargsyan congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day
- 10:42 President Sargsyan congratulates 300th anniversary of establishment of Mekhitarist Congregation on Saint Lazarus Island of Venice
- 10:28 Ukrainian police launch criminal proceedings as Mikhail Saakashvili crosses border illegally
- 10:18 Georgian foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 10:17 Eurasian Economic Union – Greece business forum kicks off in Thessaloniki
- 10:08 Clinton “not done” with politics
- 10:05 Post-Irma floods continue in Havana, Cuba
- 10:00 Second sitting of 6th convocation Parliament kicks off – LIVE
- 09:57 No journalists are arrested in Germany – Chancellor Merkel to Turkish foreign ministry
- 09:55 New York City to pay tribute to 9/11 victims
- 09:51 Irma storm: 3,3 million people left without power supply in Florida, USA
- 09.09-17:19 Russia sends medicine, food supplies to Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- 09.09-17:06 Byurakan wildfire contained
- 09.09-16:34 Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan sponsors Moscow’s Ararat F.C.
- 09.09-16:28 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenia’s science committee delegation
- 09.09-16:11 Irma causes 1,2 billion Euro damage in French overseas territories Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
- 09.09-15:32 ATM robbery: Yerevan police discover hard drive
- 09.09-15:10 Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
- 09.09-14:48 Irma prompts 50,000 tourists to leave Cuba
- 09.09-14:31 Ministry issues fire alert as meteorologists forecast clear weather Sep. 10-14
- 09.09-14:30 President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday
- 09.09-13:40 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 09.09-13:35 Angela Merkel pelted with tomatoes on campaign trail
- 09.09-13:29 Cadillac to present semi-autonomous sedan by 2018
- 09.09-13:05 2 million drams stolen from ATM in downtown Yerevan
- 09.09-12:47 U.S. Forest Service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1867 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1685 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
10:59, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1545 times Culture ministry seeks return of ancient Armenian Church bell from Iran
10:39, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1498 times Germany issues Turkey travel warning again
14:59, 09.05.2017
Viewed 1485 times Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan