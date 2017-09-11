Rescuers find 3 lost mountaineers safe & sound on Mount Aragats

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers have found the three mountaineers who got lost on Mount Aragats in Armenia.

Rescuers were notified September 10, 21:48, that three people, two of whom Georgian citizens, have climbed Mount Aragats and are unable to find their way back.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene and located the missing mountaineers safe and sound.

It turns out the three got lost as they didn’t stay with their team.