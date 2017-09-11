Parliament discusses agreement on visa-free travel between Armenia and Moldova

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Parliament is discussing the agreement on visa-free travel between the citizens of Armenia and Moldova, reports Armenpress.

Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said according to the changed Constitution, the Parliament should approve the agreement by law. “We all are aware that the provision of reciprocal visits without visas is operating within the CIS. However, there is already a practice according to which the CIS member states sign similar bilateral agreements”, the deputy FM said.

He added that this is a standard agreement which enables the citizens of Armenia and the citizens of Moldova to stay in each other’s country for 90 days within a year. The agreement extends to persons having diplomatic passports, ordinary civil passports and return certificates. In addition, there are also service passports given that Moldova has service passports.