Ukrainian police launch criminal proceedings as Mikhail Saakashvili crosses border illegally

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENRESS. Ukrainian police launched criminal proceedings into the illegal border crossing of former Georgian president and Odessa governor Mikhail Saakashvili, during which he and his supporters publicly forced their way through a cordon on the Polish border, RT reports.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said Sahakashvili and his supporters face a possible 5 year prison term.

Saakashvili crossed into Ukraine in an attempt to regain his Ukrainian citizenship of which he was stripped in July.