Georgian foreign minister to visit Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Mikheil Janelidze, Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit Armenia on September 11, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Georgian FM will be hosted by President Serzh Sargsyan.

On the same day the Armenian and Georgian FMs will hold talks.



