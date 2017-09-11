Eurasian Economic Union – Greece business forum kicks off in Thessaloniki

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The “EEU-Greece new bridge for cooperation and development” business forum has launched in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The forum will be the first step in realizing the provisions of the joint declaration on cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Greek government, which was signed in June.

Government officials, executives of major enterprises and leading companies from Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the event.

EEC chairman of the board Tigran Sargsyan, Russia’s minister of transportation Maxim Sokolov, first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Greece Georgios Katrougalos and others will also take part.