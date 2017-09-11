Clinton “not done” with politics

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Former US Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she won’t run for the presidential office again in the future.

In an interview to CBS News, Clinton said while her career as “an active politician” is “over,” she is “not done with politics because I believe our country’s future is at stake.”

Asked how she felt after defeat, she said: ““Off I went into a frenzy of closet cleaning, long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs and, you know, my share of chardonnay,” she said. “It was a very hard transition, and I make no bones about it. I really struggled, and for the longest time, I was just totally drained. I couldn’t feel, I couldn’t think, I was just gobsmacked.”

Earlier Hillary Clinton had said that the main mistake that didn’t allow her to become president was the email scandal.