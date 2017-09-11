New York City to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The city of New York will pay tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks. 2977 people, including women and children, have been killed on September 11, 2001, as 19 Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked 4 passenger aircrafts, crashing two of them into the World Trade Centers.

The third aircraft was crashed into the Pentagon in Washington. The other aircraft was also bound for the US capital, but it crashed in Pennsylvania.

The memorial ceremony will begin 08:00 local time.