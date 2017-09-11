Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Second sitting of 6th convocation Parliament kicks off – LIVE


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the second sitting of the Parliament of 6th convocation has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

During the September 8 session the Parliament’s Council has approved the draft agendas of the second sitting of the 6th convocation Parliament and the sessions of the same sitting to be convened on September 11.



