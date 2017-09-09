Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan sponsors Moscow’s Ararat F.C.

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. One of the top sponsors of Moscow’s Ararat F.C. is the Russia-based Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, president of Tashir group of companies, local media reported citing the new owner of the football club Aram Gabrelyanov.

Gabrelyanov also mentioned that co-owner of Avilon Kamo Avagumyan is also a sponsor of the club.

“These people helped us when we were initiating the club’s stock programs. Indeed, this was help. We could stick Avilon’s logo on the shirts of the players for the beginning, however this isn’t what’s important now”, he said.

He said Ararat F.C.’s budget is 150-180 million Rubles.

Zara Ajemyan, a representative for Tashir, confirmed that Samvel Karapetyan has financed Ararat F.C.

“Mr. Karapetyan has indeed financed the program. He has traditionally assisted the development of sports in both Russia and Armenia”, she said.

Avilon confirmed that Kamo Avagumyan is planning to acquire shares of Moscow’s Ararat.