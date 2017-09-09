Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenia’s science committee delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on September 9 with the delegation of the state science committee of Armenia’s ministry of education and science. The delegation was led by chairman of the committee Samvel Harutyunyan, the Artsakhi President’s Office said.

The meeting focused on discussions over the development of science in Artsakh and implementation of joint programs.

The President attached importance to the partnership of the relevant Armenian and Artsakhi agencies.

Slava Asryan, acting minister of education, science and sports of Artsakh, as well as the director of the country’s scientific center Stepan Dadayan and other officials participated in the meeting.