Irma causes 1,2 billion Euro damage in French overseas territories Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Damages of the powerful Irma storm amounted near 1,2 billion Euros in the French overseas territories of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, CCP, the French governmental insurance company said.

“This amount includes damages inflicted on homes, vehicles and companies”, CCP said.

According to the agency, compensations will be made to those individuals and companies who were insured from natural disasters.