ATM robbery: Yerevan police discover hard drive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. As reported earlier, Yerevan law enforcement agencies launched criminal proceedings over the ATM robbery in downtown of the city.

According to preliminary information, an ATM machine was blasted open in the early morning of September 9. The perpetrators stole a large sum of money.

The Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS police have discovered the hard drive of the ATM. The hard drive is currently undergoing expertise.