Irma prompts 50,000 tourists to leave Cuba

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The powerful Irma storm has reached Cuba overnight September 9.

Nearly 50,000 tourists left the island and the ports of the northern coast are empty, BBC reported.

The storm has damages cities and villages close to the beaches.

“Some regions are out of power supply, and communication with remote cities is becoming gradually difficult”, BBC reported.

The powerful storm is expected to reach Florida, USA by Sunday.