Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Ministry issues fire alert as meteorologists forecast clear weather Sep. 10-14


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a high degree fire alert for September 10-14.

Meteorologists forecast clear weather for the abovementioned period throughout the country. Temperature will remain unchanged.

Clear weather is expected in the capital city Yerevan also.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration