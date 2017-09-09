Relative calm maintained in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military said the relative calm which has been established in previous weeks in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact has been maintained during the past week, i.e. September 3 – 9.

During the abovementioned period, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire using mostly various caliber firearms, firing nearly 2500 rounds at Artsakhi positions.

“The Artsakhi forces remain vigilant and confidently continue their service”, Artsakh’s defense ministry said in a statement.