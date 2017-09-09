Cadillac to present semi-autonomous sedan by 2018

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Cadillac announced it will present the new semi-automatic sedan by 2018.

“The first of Cadillac’s new offerings will be a semiautonomous driving system called Supercruise. It will be available as an option by the end of the year in Cadillac’s flagship sedan, the 2018 CT6. Supercruise will allow drivers to zip along on major highways without touching the steering wheel. It is intended to rival Tesla’s Autopilot technology, which requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel”, New York Times reported.

When Supercruise is engaged, drivers are only required to look at the road ahead. A tiny camera mounted on the rearview mirror tracks the driver’s eyes and triggers a warning sound if the driver looks away for too long.