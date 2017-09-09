2 million drams stolen from ATM in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 2 million drams has been stolen from an ATM machine which was blasted open in downtown Yerevan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan told ARMENPRESS.

According to initial information, the ATM was loaded with a total of 3 million 300 thousand drams, however a part of the money, more than 1 million, was found in the territory.

A criminal case has been initiated, and law enforcement agencies are carrying out joint operations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.